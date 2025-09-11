US foreign aid cuts could trigger additional 22 lakh deaths in high-burden TB countries, reveals Study

NEW DELHI: Recent cuts to US foreign aid could impact tuberculosis programmes in high-burden countries like India, potentially resulting in additional 22 lakh deaths over the next five years, a study has estimated.

The US contributed over 55 per cent of foreign funds for tuberculosis (TB) programmes in 2024, researchers from the US-based Avenir Health and 'Stop TB Partnership', a United Nations entity, said.

In March, President Donald Trump's administration announced an 83 per cent cut to all programmes at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The team modelled how cuts to USAID -- the world's largest funding agency for humanitarian and development aid -- could impact 26 countries known to suffer a high burden due to the bacterial disease and depend on the funds, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and those in Africa.

The worst case scenario -- in which TB programmes are impacted over a long-term -- could result in additional 107 lakh cases and 22 lakh deaths across the 26 high-burden countries between 2025 and 2030, estimates the study published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.