Urgently scale-up research and innovation to end TB: WHO

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for an urgent scale-up of research, innovation, and collaboration to accelerate momentum towards ending tuberculosis in the WHO South-East Asia Region, which continues to bear nearly half of the global TB burden, accounting for the highest share of cases and deaths worldwide.

“In our Region alone, nearly 5 million people developed TB and close to 600,000 died from the disease in 2023,” said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Calling for urgent action, she said, “Achieving the ambitious targets in the WHO End TB Strategy requires collaboration to accelerate research and innovation. It requires the adoption and use of new tools, technologies, and drugs. Ensuring timely and equitable access to these innovations remains critical to achieving impacts at scale, leaving no one behind.”

While the Region, which includes India, recorded a significant increase in TB case notifications in 2023 - signalling recovery after COVID-19-related setbacks - progress remains insufficient to meet the End TB Strategy targets aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for a 90 per cent reduction in TB deaths and an 80 per cent reduction in incidence by 2030, compared to 2015 levels.

India aims to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target.