Stampede at New Delhi railway station claims 18 lives, exposes major crowd management failures

Online Desk
Chaos unfolded as confusion over train announcements led to the disaster.
Maha Kumbh devotees crowded New Delhi Railway Station amid the chaos.
The deadly stampede at Platform 16 claimed 18 lives, leaving dozens injured
Witnesses recounted their horror as passengers were trampled in the overcrowded station.
Delhi Police launched an investigation after the stampede tragedy.
Victims were identified as a mix of women, children, and men from various regions.
Government announced compensation for the families of those who died.