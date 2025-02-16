Stampede at New Delhi railway station claims 18 lives, exposes major crowd management failures

Online Desk

Chaos unfolded as confusion over train announcements led to the disaster.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Maha Kumbh devotees crowded New Delhi Railway Station amid the chaos.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The deadly stampede at Platform 16 claimed 18 lives, leaving dozens injured

(Photo | PTI)

Witnesses recounted their horror as passengers were trampled in the overcrowded station.

(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Police launched an investigation after the stampede tragedy.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Victims were identified as a mix of women, children, and men from various regions.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Government announced compensation for the families of those who died.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
(Photo | PTI)
18 dead, several injured as Maha Kumbh rush triggers stampede at New Delhi railway station