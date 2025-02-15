18 dead, several injured as Maha Kumbh rush triggers stampede at New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: At least 18 people—including nine women, four men and four children—were killed and more than a dozen injured in a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.
The stampede broke out around 10 pm as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees bound for Prayagraj packed platforms 14 and 15 of New Delhi Railway Station, sparking panic among travelers.
An incorrect platform change announcement may have triggered the stampede at, sources said, citing poor crowd management as a key factor.
Initial findings suggest the chaos began after an announcement about special trains, prompting a rush onto platforms and causing several passengers to fall. Poor infrastructure, insufficient staff, inadequate safety measures, and abrupt platform changes all contributed to the disorder, making movement difficult.
Sources told TNIE that 15 victims were declared dead at the LNJP Hospital, while three others were confirmed dead at the Lady Hardinge medical college hospital. "A total of 15 people, including 3 children have died while 10 others are still receiving treatment," an official at the LNJP hospital said.
The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for others who sustained injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X grieved the deaths.
"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he said.
'Far more people than I have ever seen'
The incident highlights the need for better crowd control, planning, and facilities to manage large passenger volumes, said several commuters.
Local staff and witnesses said such crowds had not been seen at the New Delhi station since 1981. Many noted that rail authorities should have anticipated the surge based on increased ticket sales and implemented better crowd management.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred when the people on the overbridge started running towards the platform when a train was arriving at the station. The rush of people was so large that the people who had even confirmed tickets were unable to board the trains.
One of the victims told reporters that his mother had died in the stampede. He said, "We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother died in the chaos. People were pushing each other."
Another family member of a deceased, a woman, collapsed in grief.
According to a rough estimate,over 50,000 people had reached the New Delhi railway station to go to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh.
"I wanted to go to Prayagraj and I had confirmed a seat but the moment I reached platform no 16 there was utter chaos following which I ran back out of the station," a commuter named Ashok Kumar said.
Multiple videos emerged showing a massive crowd of passengers rushing through the railway station. Many were seen carrying children on their shoulders, while others struggled with their luggage amidst the chaos.
Another passenger, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers."
The Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Sources said that railway authorities have also stepped up crowd management efforts at other stations experiencing a surge in passengers traveling to Prayagraj.
In an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (railway) said platform number 14 had already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure.
"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no.14 and near escalator near platform no.16," the official said.
Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams, with four fire tenders deployed to assist with relief efforts.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg confirmed that the situation was under control by the time the teams arrived.
Earlier, the Northern Railways had dismissed reports of the stampede, calling it a rumour. However, hours later, its Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay, told mediapersons that passengers had pushed each other, which caused injuries to some of them.
They were taken to hospitals for first aid, he said.
Delhi LG VK Saxena expressed his grief at the deaths in a post on X, but later edited it, removing the bits where he mentioned the casualties.
In his original post, Saxena said there was an "unfortunate and tragic" incident of "loss of lives and injuries" due to "disorder and stampede" at the New Delhi Railway Station.
"My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy."
However, after about 15 minutes Saxena edited his post to delete the reference to deaths. No explanation was given.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to express his condolences over the tragic incident. " I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured," he said.