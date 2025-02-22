NPCI alerts users about call merging scam: What it is and how to stay safe

Online Desk
What is the Call Merging Scam?
Scammers use call merging to trick victims into sharing sensitive information, such as OTPs (one-time passwords), leading to unauthorized access to bank accounts or secure platforms.
How the Scam Works
Unexpected Call: You receive a call from a scammer claiming to know you through a mutual contact.
Request to Merge Calls: The scammer asks you to merge the call with their "friend" or a bank representative.
Linking to an OTP Call: You unknowingly connect with an automated OTP verification call from your bank.
Tricking You into Sharing OTP: The scammer persuades you to share the OTP, pretending it’s necessary for verification.
How to Protect Yourself
Never Merge Calls with Unknown People: Refuse any requests to merge calls with strangers.
Verify Caller Identity: If someone claims to be from your bank, call the bank directly using their official number.
Remember: Banks never ask for OTPs over the phone.
What to Do if You’ve Merged a Call with a Scammer
Do Not Share Information: Avoid sharing OTPs or personal details.
Disconnect Immediately: End the call and report it to your bank.
Report the Attempt: Call 1930 (the national cybercrime helpline) and monitor your account for unauthorized transactions.
How Do Scammers Get Your Phone Number?
Scammers often source numbers from leaked databases, social media, or phishing attempts. Be cautious about sharing your contact information online.
Staying Vigilant
Can Banks Prevent These Scams? While banks and telecom companies work on security measures, scammers adapt. Awareness and vigilance are your best defenses.
Be Wary of Merging Calls: Only merge calls with verified contacts. If in doubt, end the call and verify independently.