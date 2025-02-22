NPCI alerts users about call merging scam: What it is and how to stay safe

How the Scam Works

Unexpected Call: You receive a call from a scammer claiming to know you through a mutual contact.

Request to Merge Calls: The scammer asks you to merge the call with their "friend" or a bank representative.

Linking to an OTP Call: You unknowingly connect with an automated OTP verification call from your bank.

Tricking You into Sharing OTP: The scammer persuades you to share the OTP, pretending it’s necessary for verification.