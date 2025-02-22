Call Merging Scam: How It Works and How to Stay Safe

Scammers use call merging to trick victims into unknowingly sharing sensitive information, particularly OTPs (one-time passwords), to gain unauthorized access to bank accounts or other secure platforms.
Unexpected Call: A scammer calls you, claiming they got your number from a mutual friend or another believable source.
Request to Merge Calls: They ask you to merge the call with another number, supposedly their "friend" or a bank representative.
Linking to an OTP Call: Once merged, you unknowingly connect with an automated OTP verification call from your bank.
Tricking You into Sharing OTP: The scammer convinces you to share the OTP by pretending it’s necessary for verification.
Never Merge Calls with Unknown People: If someone you don’t know asks you to merge calls, refuse immediately.
Verify Caller Identity: If someone claims to be from your bank, call the bank directly using their official customer care number.
Banks Never Ask for OTPs Over Calls: Any request for an OTP over a phone call is a red flag for fraud.
Report Suspicious Activity: If you receive an unexpected OTP for a transaction you didn’t initiate, immediately call 1930 (the national cybercrime helpline) and inform your bank.
If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to this scam, take these immediate steps:
Do not share any OTP or personal information.
Disconnect the call and report it to your bank.
Call 1930 (cybercrime helpline) to report the fraud attempt.
Monitor your bank account for unauthorized transactions.
Scammers often obtain numbers from leaked databases, social media, or through phishing attempts. Be cautious when sharing your contact information online.
While banks and telecom companies implement security measures, scammers find new ways to bypass them. Your best defense is awareness and vigilance.
Only merge calls if you’re certain of the caller’s identity. If in doubt, end the call and verify independently.
Yes, scams like fake customer support calls, SIM swap fraud, and phishing attacks also target OTPs and banking details. Stay alert and follow security best practices.
By staying informed and cautious, you can protect yourself from falling victim to such scams.
Written by Mk Singh.