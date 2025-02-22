Call Merging Scam: How It Works and How to Stay Safe

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What should I do if I’ve already merged a call with a scammer?

If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to this scam, take these immediate steps:

Do not share any OTP or personal information.

Disconnect the call and report it to your bank.

Call 1930 (cybercrime helpline) to report the fraud attempt.

Monitor your bank account for unauthorized transactions.

2. How do scammers get my phone number?

Scammers often obtain numbers from leaked databases, social media, or through phishing attempts. Be cautious when sharing your contact information online.

3. Can banks or telecom companies prevent such scams?

While banks and telecom companies implement security measures, scammers find new ways to bypass them. Your best defense is awareness and vigilance.

4. Is it safe to merge calls if the person claims to be a friend?

Only merge calls if you’re certain of the caller’s identity. If in doubt, end the call and verify independently.

5. Are there other scams similar to this?

Yes, scams like fake customer support calls, SIM swap fraud, and phishing attacks also target OTPs and banking details. Stay alert and follow security best practices.

By staying informed and cautious, you can protect yourself from falling victim to such scams.



Written by Mk Singh.