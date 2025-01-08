Thousands flee as wildfires rage around Los Angeles, destroying homes

Online Desk
Wildfires in the Los Angeles area prompted evacuations of tens of thousands, with homes destroyed and roads clogged.
Firefighters battled flames driven by 60 mph winds, and some residents had to be moved to safety in unconventional ways, such as in construction vans.
Several fires broke out, including one near a nature preserve and in Pacific Palisades. The rapid spread forced evacuations and blocked emergency services.
Several people in Malibu were treated for burns, and a firefighter sustained a serious head injury.
Fire containment was at 0%, with stronger winds expected overnight.