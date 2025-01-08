Fast-moving wildfires rage across Los Angeles, destroying homes and prompting widespread evacuations

The Eaton fire in Altadena started near a nature preserve just before 6:30 p.m. The flames spread so rapidly that staff at a senior care center had to push dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street to a parking lot, where they waited in their bedclothes for ambulances and other vehicles to take them to safety.

To the west, the Pacific Palisades fire that started Tuesday morning burned out of control into the night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a plea for off-duty firefighters to help fight the flames, which were being pushed by winds topping 60 mph (97 kph) in some places and creating chaotic scenes as residents fled.

It was too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, hampering the efforts.

The Pacific Palisades fire swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes and prompting evacuation orders. In the frantic rush to get to safety, roadways became clogged, and many people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases.