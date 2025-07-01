Railway fares to be hiked for AC, non-AC classes from July 1

Online Desk

The Ministry of Railways has rationalised the basic fares for passenger train services, effective from July 1 this year.

The new fares apply to AC and non-AC reserved classes of mail and express trains.

Railway ministry detailed the fare revisions, stating that non-AC class fares in mail and express trains have been increased by 1 paisa per kilometre.

There has been no change in the fare for ordinary second-class travel up to 500 km.

 While all AC classes have seen a hike of 2 paisa/km. Suburban trains and monthly season tickets (MST) have been exempted from the fare increase.

