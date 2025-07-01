Travel to cost more from July as list of fares on AC, non-AC coaches out

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has rationalised the basic fares for passenger train services, effective from July 1 this year. The changes apply to AC and non-AC reserved classes of mail and express trains.

In an official circular issued on Monday, the Railways detailed the fare revisions, stating that non-AC class fares in mail and express trains have been increased by 1 paisa per kilometre, while all AC classes have seen a hike of 2 paisa per kilometre.

Suburban trains and monthly season tickets (MST) have been exempted from the fare increase, citing the broader interest of daily commuters. There has been no change in the fare for ordinary second class travel up to 500 km. However, beyond this distance, a modest increase of half a paisa per kilometre has been implemented.

Ordinary sleeper class and first-class passengers will also incur an extra charge of half a paisa per kilometre from July 1. “No increase up to 500km but an increase by Rs 5 for distance 5,012 to 1,500 kms and an increase in fare by Rs 10 for distance 1,501 to 2,500 km have been made”, remarked the government circular.

The circular also stated that for journeys exceeding 2,501 to 3,000 km, there is an increase of Rs 15 in fare, in addition to a 0.5 paisa per kilometre rise in sleeper class charges. For AC chair car, AC-3 tier or 3-Economy, AC 2-tier, and AC First/Executive Class (Anubhuti), the fare has been increased by 2 paisa per kilometre.

“The fair revision also applies to premier and special trains services like Rajdhani, Shatabadi, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Tejas- Rajdhani, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan -Shatabadi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches, and ordinary non-suburban services in accordance with revised class-wise fare structure,” a senior railway official said.

The ministry has clarified that there will be no increase in reservation charges, super fast surcharges, or other additional charges. “The GST will continue to be levied as per applicable”, the circular read. The Ministry of Railway said that tickets issued prior to July 1 will remain valid at the existing fare, with no fare adjustment.”