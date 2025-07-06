From Jurassic Park to Rebirth: Dino legacy

They brought dinosaurs back to life... but forgot to think if they should.

Jurassic Park (1993) | Photo | IMDb

Another island, more dinos...and capitalism refuses to let them die.

The Lost World (1997) | Photo | IMDb

Tourists + dinosaurs = disaster. Isla Sorna wasn’t ready for amateurs.

Jurassic Park III (2001) | Photo | IMDb

A new theme park, a hybrid dinosaur...and the same old mistake.

Jurassic World (2015) | Photo | IMDb

Rescue mission or dino trafficking? Science opens the door to bio-ethics.

Fallen Kingdom (2018) | Photo | IMDb

Dinosaurs roam the Earth again. The past meets the present... one last time.

Dominion (2022) | Photo | IMDb

New team. New island. The future of humanity lies in dino DNA.

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) | Photo |IMDb
