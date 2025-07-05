Jurassic World Rebirth Movie Review: Mutates back to original form, but not in a spectacular fashion

Set years after the events happened at Isla Nublar, Ile Saint-Hubert is both narratively and geographically distant from the former location. What forms a connection is the corporate firm InGen, which has been running operations at both sites and shifted operations totally to the Ile Saint-Hubert facility after the destruction of the one on Nublar. The introduction of a facility on a different island, run for the same purposes, serves as an apt setup for unleashing new dinosaurs that have undergone such mutations with the potential to wreak more havoc in more unthinkable ways.



Characterisation was touch-and-go, as the internal conflict between the team members had the trappings of a subplot worth paying attention to. The group’s headspace was effectively established without consuming much time or many scenes. But the makers decide to introduce another picnicking family marooned to tag along with the crew following their rescue. The crew's response to the family illustrates who could be who and do what in dire situations. But this play was entirely possible within the team. The family of Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Teresa Delgado (Luna Blaise), Isabella Delgado (Audrina Miranda), and David Iacono (Xavier Dobbs) merely occupy the screen and some screentime, adding less value to the narration. The scary scenes involving little Isabella do cause tension and drama, but Zora's team isn't in any way more equipped than the family. In a battle against a creature that is superior in strength and size to any human, the child-baiting to create a thrill seemed unnecessary.

This choice renders all the characters weak, preventing us from establishing an emotional connection with any of them. Neither the four primary characters nor the four other characters are explored sufficiently. If Jurassic World plans to expand, subsequent to Rebirth, the bad news is that all the characters blend into the background. Scarlett's Zora is the only role to have an arc. But it looks forced. She is this money-minded adventurer in one scene and, scenes later, wants to stop their samples from getting patented to prevent profiteering by one corporation. What brings this profound change in her? We are left waiting for answers, to no avail.