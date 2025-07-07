Who is Sara Arjun, the actress seen with Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'

Born in 2005, Sara Arjun is the daughter of acclaimed actor Raj Arjun..She did her first ad as a toddler and featured in 100+ commercials by age five..Sara rose to fame in 'Deiva Thirumagal' as Vikram’s daughter Nila..She’s acted in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films with critical acclaim..She played young Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s epic saga 'Ponniyin Selvan' alongside Aishwarya Rai..Her performance maturity caught attention even before stepping into lead roles..Now 20, Sara is stepping into Bollywood’s spotlight, and audiences are watching..Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh plays a rugged warrior in Aditya Dhar’s violent actioner.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest