Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh plays a rugged warrior in Aditya Dhar’s violent actioner

Sharing the first look, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men.”

The film features music and background score by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to be released in theatres on December 5.