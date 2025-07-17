Ahmedabad plane crash: What the preliminary AAIB crash report reveals

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash that killed 260 people, on July 11..The preliminary report by the AAIB, though subject to change, cites the reason for the accident as twin-engine failure due to fuel starvation..The report says the fuel control switches were moved from ‘run’ to ‘cut off’ during the critical phase of the flight, cutting off engine fuel supply..Rule 3 of the Aircraft Rules, 2017 states that accident investigations aim solely to prevent future incidents, not to assign blame or liability..The operators, Air India, cannot deny that they did not carry out the advisory inspection and ruled out any issue with the locking mechanism..This crash has not just taken lives; it has uprooted families, broken communities, and silenced the dreams of dozens across the nation..What the preliminary Air India crash report reveals—and what it doesn't.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest