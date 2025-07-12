What the preliminary Air India crash report reveals—and what it doesn't

Now that the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the AI 171 accident that claimed 261 lives has been made public, all the speculated causes of the accident, including fuel contamination, configuration issues, flap position, all-up weight issues etc., have gone out the window.

What instead emerges are a few possibilities that need to be underlined.

Fuel starvation caused engines' shut down, but how did it happen?

The preliminary report by the AAIB, though subject to change, cites the reason for the accident as twin-engine failure due to fuel starvation.

But what led to the fuel starvation? It says that the fuel control switches that are primarily responsible for fuel supply to the engines were shifted to the cut off position from the run position during the critical phase of the flight.

The report further says that relight attempts by the pilots were not successful as the aircraft had not reached the height and speed needed for a safe twin-engine relight after failure. The engines stalled, leading to a loss of thrust and the crash landing of the aircraft in an inhabited area.

According to Rule 3 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents), Rules 2017, the sole objective of the investigation of an Accident/Incident shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability. My intention here is the same—to assess the preliminary report and not to jump to conclusions as to the causes and reasons.

The fuel control switch is the one that energises and de-energises a solenoid valve, which is an electrically actuated, mechanically activated valve, supplying fuel to the engine when energised and cuts off the fuel supply when de-energised. It acts like a gate.

The fuel control switches are designed with a detent mechanism that requires deliberate action to move them from the 'run' to 'cut off' position, preventing accidental activation. The switches are spring-loaded to remain in position.

To change from run to cut off, the pilot will have to pull it from its position and then move to the cut off or run position. Once the switch has reached the desired position, it is released and locked in position by the spring force.