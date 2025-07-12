Air India, Boeing respond to AAIB report on Ahmedabad plane crash; Pilots' association says report biased

NEW DELHI: The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) has drawn varied responses from the airline, aircraft manufacturer and a leading body representing pilots in the country.

In a statement, Air India said, "We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses."

It further stated, "Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB."

Air India added that it "stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time."

Boeing Company, manufacturer of the Boeing 787 aircraft involved in the crash, said in a statement, "Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer."

It added, "We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13."