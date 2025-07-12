You can read the Air India crash preliminary inquiry report here

The preliminary report of the Air India crash, which took place on June 12 and claimed the lives of 260 people, was published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) late on Friday night.

The report confirmed that both engines of the aircraft shut down within seconds of take-off. The fuel switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another. The cockpit audio confirmed that the pilots didn't cut off the fuel switches.

The report observes that one engine was “in the process of regaining thrust at the time the aircraft crashed. The other was relit but was not yet regaining thrust.

The preliminary report did not find any significant fault with the plane or its engines. The report also underlined that no conclusions have been drawn and that the investigation is ongoing.

