You can read the Air India crash preliminary inquiry report here

The preliminary report of the Air India crash, which took place on June 12 and claimed the lives of 260 people, was published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) late on Friday night.
The report confirmed that both engines of the aircraft shut down within seconds of take-off. The fuel switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another. The cockpit audio confirmed that the pilots didn't cut off the fuel switches.
The report observes that one engine was “in the process of regaining thrust at the time the aircraft crashed. The other was relit but was not yet regaining thrust.
The preliminary report did not find any significant fault with the plane or its engines. The report also underlined that no conclusions have been drawn and that the investigation is ongoing.
On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 265 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board.
Among the 241 dead were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and 12 crew members. The lone ‘miracle’ survivor of the crash was Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national.