241 passengers died. One survived. His story bears witness to Ahmedabad plane crash horror

AHMEDABAD: As smoke still rose from the twisted wreckage of Air India flight AI-171 in the city’s Meghaninagar neighbourhood, a miraculous story of survival began to surface. Viswashkumar Ramesh, who boarded the plane with 241 others, was the only one to make it out alive.

Now lying in a hospital bed at Civil Hospital, his voice trembles as he revisits those horrific moments, each memory etched in fire and fear.

Originally from Diu and settled in the UK for over two decades, Viswashkumar had returned to Gujarat six months ago with his brother Ajay, who was also on the plane with him on Thursday.

Today, he finds himself alone, physically scarred, emotionally shaken, and spiritually stunned by the sheer randomness of his survival.

“Everything happened in front of my eyes… I can’t believe I’m alive,” Viswashkumar told DD News, his eyes welling up.

“For a moment, I was certain I was going to die.”

It was supposed to be a routine flight for the AI-171, bound for London. But within moments of takeoff, chaos erupted.

As Viswashkumar described, the aircraft hesitated in the air for a few agonising seconds. Then, flashing green and white lights flickered across the cabin — a chilling prelude to disaster. Seconds later, the plane veered off and slammed into the hostel building below.

“The impact was deafening,” he said.

“I felt it race uncontrollably and then crash into the building. Flames engulfed the cabin. I saw the air hostess and other passengers burn right in front of me,” he added.