'I got up and ran': Lone miracle survivor of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Amid the fiery wreckage of the Air India crash that devastated Ahmedabad on Thursday, one man emerged from the inferno—bruised, shaken, and alive. Ramesh Vishwaskumar, a British citizen seated on 11A, miraculously survived a tragedy that 241 other people on board could not.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise,” he told local reporters, all of whom had milled around him with deep disbelief. “There were dead bodies around me. I got scared. I got up and ran. There were pieces of the plane everywhere.”

His chest, eyes, and feet bore “impact injuries,” but he lived to tell the tale. In the viral video now making rounds on social media, Ramesh can be seen limping away from the wreckage, clothes torn, blood streaking down his face—an image etched with trauma and raw survival.