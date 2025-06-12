Air India crash in Ahmedabad is the worst involving a single aircraft in India

July 11, 1996

Archana Airways L-410 aircraft VT-ETC was operating flight on Delhi-Shimla-Bhunter- Delhi sector on 11.07.96. The flight upto Shimla was unenventful. The aircraft took-off from Shimla with 9 persons including three flight crew members. At 0855 hrs. aircraft hit and crashed into a hill and caught fire near Kanda village. The Aircraft was totally destroyed and all the persons on board received fatal injuries and three persons on ground have also suffered injuries.

May 18, 1996

Archana Airways L-410 aircraft VT-ETB was operating a scheduled flight from Delhi to Kanpur civil aerodrome on 18.05.96. The flight from Delhi to Kanpur was uneventful. The aircraft took-off from Delhi with 19 persons including three light crew. During landing, the aircraft touched down late and could not be stopped within the available runway length and went beyond the runway. The aircraft hit the boundary wall of the airport and came to halt. The aircraft sustained major damages. There was no fire and no injury to persons on board the aircraft.

December 2, 1995

Indian Airlines B-737 aircraft VT-ECS was operating flight IC-492 of 2.12.95 under the command of Capt. Adil Mistry with co-pilot Sandeep Marwah and four cabin crew. The flight upto Jaipur was uneventful. Aircraft took-off from Jaipur with 98+4 passengers. Aircraft landed at Delhi at 1253 hrs. After landing the aircraft could not be stopped within the available runway length and went beyond the runway into kutcha. The aircraft was substantially damaged. There was minor fire. Six passengers received minor injuries.

July 1, 1995

East West F-27 aircraft was engaged in a training flight at Baroda airport on 1.7.1995. The aircraft was under the command of an Examiner pilot with the trainee pilot on right hand seat. The first touch and go exercise was uneventful. During the second exercise, immediately on touchdown the left main landing gear failed at its shock strut outer cylinder and the inner cylinder with the main wheel assembly attached to it got liberated. The aircraft continued moving forward with the remaining portion of left shock strut contacting the runway followed by the left engine propellers and fuselage bottom and finally came to rest on the runway left side strip. There was no fire and no injury to persons on board the aircraft. The aircraft sustained substantial damage.

December 17, 1994

Indian Airlines A-320 aircraft VT-EPM was operating a scheduled flight from Madras to Hyderabad on 17.12.1994. The aircraft was under the command of Capt. C.J. Bhoopal with Capt. Sree Nair as First Officer. In all there were 144 persons on board the aircraft. After reaching over Hyderabad airfield, the aircraft did normal descent and was cleared for VOR DME approach for Runway 09. Aftertouchdown when the aircraft was rolling, it was hit by an unauthorised outsider on moped, who was attempting to cross the runway. The aircraft continued rolling with normal braking. The moped rider died on the spot and his body was ragmented into pieces and scattered all over the runway. Aircraft sustained slight damage.

November 15, 1993

Indian Airlines Airbus A-300 aircraft VT-EDV was operating scheduled flight IC-440 (Madras- Hyderabad sector) on 15.11.1993. There were a total of 262 persons were on board the aircraft including 247+3 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft could not land at Hyderabad due to low visibility and carried out a missed approach. After the missed approach, the aircraft reported "Flap Problem" and was holding overhead at Hyderabad during which the flight crew enquired visibility at nearby Air Force airfields which was also low. The aircraft then diverted to Madras. Due to flaps problem, the crew had to maintain low speed and low altitude as a result of which it experienced fuel shortage and sought permission from Madras control for landing at Tirupati. However, the aircraft could not reach even Tirupati airport and executed forced landing in an open paddy field about 14 nautical miles from Tirupati airport. The aircraft dragged on the soft paddy field before coming to final stop. There was no fire. Passenger evacuation was carried out by means of escape slides. All the persons on board escaped unhurt except four who received minor injuries.

April 26, 1993

Indian Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft VT-ECQ was operating scheduled flight IC-491 from Delhi- Jaipur-Udaipur-Aurangabad-Bombay on 26.4.1993. The flight from Delhi to Aurangabad was uneventful. The aircraft took-off from Aurangabad with 118 persons on board. Aircraft lifted up almost at the end of runway and impacted heavily with a lorry carrying pressed cotton bales running from North to South on a highway at a distance of about 410 feet from the end of runway. The aircraft left main landing gear, left engine bottom cowling and thrust reverser impacted the left side of the truck at a height of nearly seven feet from the level of the road. Thereafter the aircraft hit the high tension electric wires nearly 3 kms North-East of the runway and hit the ground. In all 55 persons received fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed due to post impact fire.

January 9, 1993

On 9th January, 1993 TU-154 aircraft No. 85533 wet leased by Indian Airlines from Uzbekistan Airways was operating flight IC-840 from Hyderabad to Delhi. The aircraft was being flown by Uzbeki operating crew and there were 165 persons on board including the crew. The aircraft touched down slightly outside the right edge of the runway, collided with some fixed installations on the ground, got airborne once again and finally touched down on kutcha ground on the right side of the runway. At this stage the right wing and the tail of the aircraft broke away and it came to rest in an inverted position. During the process, the aircraft caught fire and was destroyed. Most occupants of the aircraft escaped unhurt. Six persons suffered either limb fracture or other serious injuries while 45 persons suffered injuries of a minor nature.