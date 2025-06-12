Boeing stock tumbles over 7% in pre-market following Air India crash

CHENNAI: Shares of Boeing Co., listed on New York Stock Exchange, fell sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday, June 12, 2025, declining more than 7% amid news of a fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India. The incident triggered a wave of concern among investors, casting a shadow over Boeing’s recent stock rally and reinforcing long-standing safety and regulatory scrutiny surrounding its aircraft models.

Boeing’s share price was down 7.67%, trading at $197.58 in pre-market deals — a steep drop from Wednesday’s close of $214.00. The decline marks the third consecutive session of losses for the aerospace giant, although the stock had previously gained 24% over the past three months amid recovery hopes in the commercial aviation sector.

The Air India Flight AI 171 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — to London took off from Ahmedabad with 242 passengers on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport at 2 pm on Thursday. The pilot, though reportedly issued a Mayday call, no subsequent communication was received.

In the crash, all the passengers are feared dead, according to police. More details are yet to come from the officials.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Boeing said in a statement that it is aware of the initial reports and is working to gather more information. The company is expected to provide a more detailed response as the investigation progresses.