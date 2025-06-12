LIVE | Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad: 241 people on board dead; one miracle survivor, says police

Crash shortly after takeoff: A London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.
Around 317 people dead: All 242 people who were on board the Air India flight have been confirmed dead by the Ahmedabad police.
According to police sources, another 75 bodies were recovered from the Atulyam Flats, the Civil Hospital staff Quarters in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, upon which the flight crashed.
Flight details: The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It was operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-term captain with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.
Passenger details: Out of the 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals. Out of the passengers, 104 were males and 112 were females. Fourteen children including two infants were among the 230 passengers.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani's name was also in the list of passengers onboard the flight.
Distress call: According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft departed at 13:39 IST and issued a “MAYDAY” call before losing contact. The plane crashed just outside the airport perimeter after reaching an altitude of about 825 feet.
Smoke and wreckage: Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near Forensic Cross Road. Visuals from local crews show extensive wreckage and fire. Firefighters and rescue personnel are on site conducting evacuation and containment.
Official response: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was “shocked and devastated” and is personally monitoring the response. “All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are rushed to the site.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed casualty assessment is underway. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia said multiple tenders were rushed to control the blaze.
Air India statement: The airline said: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025… We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”
Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on X: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171… was involved in a tragic accident… Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families… An emergency centre has been activated.”
Emergency Hotline: Following the incident, Air India issued a dedicated passenger hotline - 1800 5691 444 - to provide information about the crash. Ahmedabad City Police also released an emergency helpline - 079-25620359 - for updates and assistance.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his condolences to people impacted by the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
"Today is a truly heartbreaking day for many British and Indian families up and down the country. I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted by the horrific plane crash. We have dispatched an investigation team that’s being deployed. The Foreign Secretary is leading on this. And we will update as soon as we can," Starmer said.
The US National Transport Safety Board will be leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
"Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.
"The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," Naidu, who visited the crash site, said in a post on X.
Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
Additionally, the Government is…
One of the black boxes of the Air India flight 171 has been recovered. As per sources, the black box in the rear of the plane has been located by aviation officials.
Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of the BJ Medical college here on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.
Two other MBBS students and three relatives of doctors are missing, she said.
"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.
"A doctor's wife was also killed while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh.
Vidhi Chaudhary, a top state police officer in Ahmedabad, told news agency AP that most of the bodies from the Air India crash have been charred beyond recognition.
She added that the medical students who were in a college hostel when the plane hit the building, are also among the dead.
“Most of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition,” she told AP.
In a gesture of solidarity and mourning, the Delegation of the European Union to India has lowered the EU flag to half-mast following the tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash.
Ambassador Hervé Delphin shared the message on social media," EU flag is lowered to half-mast in memory and respect of all citizens of India, the UK, Canada and Portugal. Our deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the people of India in this moment of shock & mourning,” wrote Ambassador Delphin.
.@EU_in_India 🇪🇺 flag is lowered to half-mast in memory and respect of all citizens of 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 & 🇪🇺 -🇵🇹 who lost their lives in the tragic #AhmedabadPlaneCrash.— Hervé Delphin (@EUAmbIndia) June 12, 2025
Our deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the people of India in this moment of shock & mourning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/REQ6GITByX
US President Donald Trump has expressed condolences over the Air India plane crash and offered support to India in the aftermath of the tragedy.
“I let them know that anything we can do, we’ll be over there immediately,” Trump said, adding that the United States is ready to extend all possible assistance.
Calling it one of the worst aviation disasters in history, he added, “It was a horrible crash. Nobody has any idea what it might have been.”
“I gave them a couple of pointers. We saw the plane, and it looked like it was flying pretty well, it didn’t look like there was an explosion. It just looked like maybe the engines lost power,” Trump said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The aviation department had started its probe, and the Civil Aviation Minister has directed (official) to ensure that the investigation proceeds swiftly.
I once again thank those who are involved in the rescue operation. Also, I once again pay my tributes to the kin of those who have lost their loved ones.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had visited the crash site and that almost all passenger bodies have been recovered.
"Besides, the DNA samples of the kin of passengers are being collected and this process will get completed in next 2-3 hours. The family members of the foreigners have also been reached out.
Once they arrive (in India), their DNA samples will also be collected. Nearly 1,000 DNA samples are going to be collected in Gujarat only. The state has the capacity to conduct all these tests.”
He added that the temperature from the burning fuel was so high, no one could be saved.
"There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone,"Shah told reporters.
Actor Vikrant Massey is mourning the loss of his cousin, Clive Kunder, who was the first operating officer on the Air India flight. He shared his anguish on Instagram, saying the tragedy has hit very close to home.
“My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today.
It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected, he wrote on Instagram.
Western Railway said it would run two trips each of two special superfast trains for the convenience of people in connection with Thursday's plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.
As per Western Railway's release, 09494/09493 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 11.55 pm on Thursday and reach Mumbai Central at 08:10 am on Friday.
The train will depart from Mumbai Central on Friday at 11.10 am and reach Ahmedabad on the same day at 7.30 pm.
VIDEO | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Briefing the reporters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says, "Air India flight AI171 crashed in the afternoon today, and several passengers have lost their lives. The entire country is in shock, and stands with the kin of those who have… pic.twitter.com/611smesIYM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025
Under the Montreal Convention, the airline must pay 151,880 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), about Rs 1.8 crore per deceased passenger at the current rate of Rs 120 per SDR.
The Tata Group has announced an interim compensation of Rs 1 crore per victim.
It also requires airlines to make prompt advance payments to victims’ families to cover immediate needs like funeral or living expenses. This amount must be at least 16,000 SDRs, or about Rs 18 lakh per passenger, and must be paid even before the investigation concludes.
The horrific Ahmedabad plane crash brought grief to Rajasthan as 11 passengers from the state were confirmed to be among the dead.
Five of them were residents of Banswara, four were from Udaipur, one woman was from Balotra, and another was from Bikaner's Sridungargarh.
Shockingly, five of the victims were children.
A British agency that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents said it will be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation into the plane crash in Ahmedabad.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.
It said it would have 'expert status' in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.
"We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident," AAIB said.
Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, 22, a Meitei from Thoubal district, last spoke to her family at around 9 am on the morning of the crash.
Lamnunthem Singson, 28, a Kuki from Kangpokpi district, displaced by earlier ethnic violence also served aboard the flight.
Both women’s whereabouts remain unconfirmed. As news of the tragedy spread, relatives and neighbours gathered at Kongbrailatpam’s home, anxiously awaiting updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the site of Ahmedabad plane crash and took stock of the situation on Thursday.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied the home minister during his visit.
Ahmedabad police chief G.S. Malik said that 204 bodies had been recovered from the crash site. As of now, only one survivor has been reported - a 40-year-old Indian origin British national.
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson expressed "deep sorrow" at the crashing of the airline's Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 242 people on board.
The CEO, in a video statement, said that the airline is actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts.
"The first and most importantly, I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us here in India. And it's now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones," Wilson said.
Air India announced that it is organising two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.
Details of the flights:
IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad
Time of departure: 2300 hrs on June 12
IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi
Time of departure: 0110 hrs on June 13
AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad
Time of departure: 2300 hrs on June 12
AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai
Time of departure: 0115 hrs on June 13
Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai who want to travel on these flights can call their hotline on 1800 5691 444.
Additionally, those coming from international destinations can call on +91 8062779200.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences, “Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.” he wrote on X.
Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2025
We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF and local administration are doing everything to support victims and their families following the Ahmedabad plane crash.
"Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, (and) what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts," he said in a post on X.
Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I’m on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support… pic.twitter.com/NnMfGx31l0
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was on board the London-bound Air India plane did not survive the mishap, senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama confirmed.
Tata Group has announced that they will be providing ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life.
“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.
Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.
Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons chairperson announced on X.
We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025
No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.
Tata Group will…
Out of the 242 onboard, only one flight passenger survived, a 40-year-old British national named Ramesh Viswashkumar, seated in 11A, who reportedly escaped by jumping out of an emergency window.
He sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad
Viswashkumar told Hindustan Times: “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. Thirty seconds after take‑off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed.”
Kumar was in India for a few days to visit his family and was going back to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45).
Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said possibility of survivors in Thursday's Air India plane crash cannot be ruled out.
"Possibility of survivors in the plane crash incident cannot be ruled out. Our rescue operations at the site are still ongoing. Some people have been taken to hospital," Malik told PTI.
The Ahmedabad City Police has shared a list of people injured in the plane crash. The list reportedly includes names of people who were present in the crash area and not the passengers.
પ્લેન ક્રેશની દુર્ઘટનામાં ઘવાયેલાઓની યાદી— Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) June 12, 2025
List of injured in plane crash in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/PJHsRAaTsN
“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” the monarch said in a statement.
The king also paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support “at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”
The U.K. and India have particularly close ties and are leading members of the Commonwealth group of nations, which the king is head of.
AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed shock over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.
He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the crash and identify those responsible.
“The union government should conduct a probe either by a sitting Supreme Court judge or a retired Supreme Court judge to find out the truth on why the incident took place and who is responsible for the tragedy,” he said.
In its first response after the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it is in contact with the airlines and "stands ready" to support them.
"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," Boeing said in a statement.
The London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.
We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected. pic.twitter.com/kYrdKyvl7z— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik has said that there appears to be no survivors in the Air India plane crash.
“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Associated Press reported Malik as saying.
“As the plane has fallen in a residential area which also had offices, some locals would have also died... Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he added.
Shares of Boeing Co., listed on New York Stock Exchange, fell sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday, June 12, 2025, declining more than 7% amid news of a fatal crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India.
Boeing’s share price was down 7.67%, trading at $197.58 in pre-market deals — a steep drop from Wednesday’s close of $214.00.
The previous worst crash involving a single aircraft in India took place on New Year's Day in 1978 when an Air India flight crashed into the Arabian Sea just off the coast of Bombay less than two minutes after take-off.
All 213 people on board that flight, which was headed to Dubai, died. The aircraft was a Boeing-747 named Emperor Ashoka.
The worst ever crash involving an Air India plane was in 1985 when a flight from Canada to India was blown up over the Atlantic Ocean after a bomb was planted on board by Khalistani terrorists. All 329 people on board were killed.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed operations after shutting down briefly for around three hours following the plane crash.
The airport is now available for flight operations from 4:05 PM onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care, the ministry said.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani's name was in the list of passengers onboard the Air India flight that crashed near the Ahmedabad International Airport on Wednesday.
However, sources close to him told TNIE he was not on board and had taken a different flight.
At least 60 charred bodies have been recovered so far from the crash site, including ten bodies that was recovered from a medical college hostel near which the plane went down.
As many as 242 people, including two pilots and ten crew members were onboard the flight when it crashed, minutes after takeoff.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was "stunned and saddened" by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed at least 60 people.
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.
The London-bound Air India flight that crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday went down near a medical college student's hostel near the Meghaninagar area.
The crash caused a massive fire in the hostel, while the students were having their lunch at the canteen.
At least 10 charred bodies have been recovered from the hostel and canteen in addition to the 50 bodies earlier recovered from the crash site.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that CM Bhupendra Patel has swiftly taken charge, instructing hospitals to be on high alert with all ambulances, including 108, ready to respond.
"Senior officials have been deployed to hospitals and the airport to ensure prompt action and save lives. NDRF and SDRF teams have been rushed to the incident site," he said.
"The PMO is closely monitoring the situation, receiving point-by-point updates & guiding further. Hon'ble Home Minister AmitShah ji is in touch, inquiring about the situation and guiding further actions. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected," the minister said.
The Ahmedabad city police has issued an emergency helpline number for updates and assistance on the Air India crash.
Emergency Number: 079-25620359
The crashed Air India flight was carrying 242 people — 230 adults, 2 infants, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots.
According to reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was initially listed among the passengers, but sources close to him told TNIE he was not on board and had taken a different flight.
The Air India aircraft AI171, which crashed shortly after take off from the Ahmedabad International airport on Wednesday was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.
Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the DGCA said.
Air India has confirmed that its flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The airline also provided passenger details stating that out of the 242 people who were onboard 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals.
Air India also issued a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the crash.