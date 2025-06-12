LIVE | Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad: 241 people on board dead; one miracle survivor, says police

Crash shortly after takeoff: A London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.

Around 317 people dead: All 242 people who were on board the Air India flight have been confirmed dead by the Ahmedabad police. According to police sources, another 75 bodies were recovered from the Atulyam Flats, the Civil Hospital staff Quarters in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, upon which the flight crashed.

Flight details: The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It was operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-term captain with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

Passenger details: Out of the 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals. Out of the passengers, 104 were males and 112 were females. Fourteen children including two infants were among the 230 passengers. Former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani's name was also in the list of passengers onboard the flight.

Distress call: According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft departed at 13:39 IST and issued a “MAYDAY” call before losing contact. The plane crashed just outside the airport perimeter after reaching an altitude of about 825 feet.

Smoke and wreckage: Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near Forensic Cross Road. Visuals from local crews show extensive wreckage and fire. Firefighters and rescue personnel are on site conducting evacuation and containment.

Official response: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was “shocked and devastated” and is personally monitoring the response. “All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are rushed to the site.” Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed casualty assessment is underway. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia said multiple tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

Air India statement: The airline said: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025… We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.” Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on X: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171… was involved in a tragic accident… Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families… An emergency centre has been activated.”