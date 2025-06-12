Air India flight crash: Doctor couple and their three kids, newly-married woman among dead

JAIPUR: The horrific Ahmedabad plane crash brought grief to Rajasthan as 11 passengers from the state were confirmed to be among the dead.

Five of them were residents of Banswara, four were from Udaipur, one woman was from Balotra, and another was from Bikaner's Sridungargarh.

Shockingly, five of the victims were children.

One of the most heart-wrenching stories was of an entire family originally from Banswara.

Dr Pratik Joshi and Dr Kamini Joshi, both formerly associated with the Udaipur Medical College, were traveling to London with their three children when the crash occurred.

Dr Pratik had shifted to London in 2016, while Dr Kamini was reportedly planning to resign from the college and join him abroad. Their three kids included twin sons, Nakul and Pradyut. The accident has devastated both their families in Banswara and Dr Kamini's colleagues at the Udaipur medical college.