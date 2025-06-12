Air India flight crash: Doctor couple and their three kids, newly-married woman among dead

JAIPUR: The horrific Ahmedabad plane crash brought grief to Rajasthan as 11 passengers from the state were confirmed to be among the dead.
Five of them were residents of Banswara, four were from Udaipur, one woman was from Balotra, and another was from Bikaner's Sridungargarh.
Shockingly, five of the victims were children.
One of the most heart-wrenching stories was of an entire family originally from Banswara.
Dr Pratik Joshi and Dr Kamini Joshi, both formerly associated with the Udaipur Medical College, were traveling to London with their three children when the crash occurred.
Dr Pratik had shifted to London in 2016, while Dr Kamini was reportedly planning to resign from the college and join him abroad. Their three kids included twin sons, Nakul and Pradyut. The accident has devastated both their families in Banswara and Dr Kamini's colleagues at the Udaipur medical college.
Another victim, 24-year-old Khushboo Kanwar, hailed from Araba Dudawata village in Balotra district. Married only in January this year, she was traveling to London for the first time to join her husband, Dr Vipul Singh Rajpurohit, who works there. Her sudden demise has plunged the entire village in shock and mourning.
Four passengers from Udaipur district were also among the dead.
These include Varardi Chandra Menaria from Rudera village and Prakash Chand Menaria from Rohida village. Both worked as cooks in London and were traveling back together.
Varardi Chandra had returned from London a month ago, and this trip was to return to his job. His wife and son Deepak had accompanied him to Ahmedabad to see him off.
Shagun Modi and Shubh Modi, children of local marble businessman Pinku Modi, were also from Udaipur. Both were studying in London.
Udaipur District Collector Namit Mehta visited their residence in Saheli Nagar to offer his condolences. Their relative Sanjeev Modi immediately left for Ahmedabad upon hearing of the tragedy.
In Bikaner's Sridungargarh, another tragic tale unfolded with news of the death of Shiv Parihar, grandson of former MLA Kishna Ram Nai.
Shiv, who was running a business in London, had recently helped his father Abhinav Parihar to open a trading office in Ahmedabad just five days ago. He was heading to London to bring his wife and child back so they could settle down permanently in India.