Miracle survivor, 59 seconds of horror and Mayday call: What we know so far about Air India crash

An Air India passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed near the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London with 230 passengers and 12 crew members. According to police sources, the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 PM.

This is what we know so far about the crash:

No Survivors: Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner said there appear to be no survivors, adding that some local residents may have also died as the plane crashed in a residential area.

At least 60 bodies recovered: At least 60 charred bodies have been recovered from the crash site, including ten that was recovered from a medical college hostel, near which the flight went down.

Miracle survivor: 38-year-old British national named Ramesh Viswashkumar who was seated in 11A reportedly escaped by jumping out of an emergency window.

Distress call: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft took off at 13:38 IST and issued a “MAYDAY” call at around 13:39 IST approximately a minute after take-off.

Flight details: The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It was operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-term captain with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

Crash site: The plane crashed near a medical students’ hostel and canteen. The fire at the canteen has been brought under control and round 10 bodies were recovered from that area. Twenty students from the hostel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Nationalities: Among the ill-fated passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian, and 7 Portuguese citizens.

Former Gujarat CM Rupani: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani feared to be among the passengers onboard.

Altitude: The plane crashed just outside the airport perimeter after reaching an altitude of about 825 feet.

Smoke and wreckage: Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near Forensic Cross Road. Visuals from local crews show extensive wreckage and fire. Firefighters and rescue personnel are on site conducting evacuation and containment.

Compensation: Tata Group has announced that they will be providing Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life.

Airport operations resumed: Following the crash of Flight AI 171, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport suspended operations. However, services resumed after around three hours.

Official response: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was “shocked and devastated” and is personally monitoring the response. “All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are rushed to the site.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed casualty assessment is underway. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia said multiple tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

Air India statement: The airline said: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025… We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on X: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171… was involved in a tragic accident… Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families… An emergency centre has been activated.”