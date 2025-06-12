Air India plane with over 200 on board crashes near Ahmedabad airport

An Air India passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed near the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday, police said.

The flight—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—was en route to London with 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The aircraft went down close to Forensic Cross Road, not far from the city’s airport.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, police said.

According to DGCA, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the DGCA said.

"As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. The aircraft, immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the DGCA said.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," the statement read.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.

Further details, including casualties or the cause of the crash, were not immediately available.

"We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.