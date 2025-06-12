Bird hit most likely reason for Air India crash in Ahmedabad, say aviation experts

NEW DELHI: The horrendous Air India crash at Ahmedabad which resulted in 241 fatalities was most probably caused by a bird (kite) hit, which resulted in the rare failure of both the engines simultaneously, say experts who are also former pilots well versed with the operations of this wide-bodied plane.

Captain C S Randhawa, who has flown a Boeing 777 for 15 years, and was the former Deputy Chief Flight Inspector, Operations, at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said, “Three possible reasons could be behind the crash – a bird hit shutting down both the engines, the contamination of the fuel with water and a control jam issue. The most probable one appears to the bird hit.”

Randhawa said the Dreamliner would have been fully stocked with 70,000 litres of aviation turbine fuel loaded onto it. “After take-off, the captain appears to have applied the gear up at 50 feet and at 250 feet, the auto-pilot was switched on which is as per procedure. However, at 500 to 600 feet, he announced a Mayday call (severe emergency) to the Air Traffic Control. While the reason is usually immediately spelt out, in this case there appears to have been no time for him to state it.“

An aircraft can be struck by a bird or a flock of birds suddenly, causing total damage to the engine, he said, adding, "Both Ahmedabad and Agra airports are full of birds. Incidents of aircraft being hit by birds keep happening on and off."