A tragic accident, nation in shock, says Union Minister Amit Shah on Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a “devastating accident” that has shaken the entire nation. Speaking after a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar, Shah laid out the grim realities of the tragedy and the scale of the response.
“The ill-fated flight was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. So far, only one passenger has been rescued — I have personally met him,” Shah revealed. “The exact number of deceased can only be confirmed after DNA identification is complete.”
Shah said the aircraft had 1.25 lakh litres of fuel onboard at the time of crash.
“Due to the intense heat and high temperature, there was no chance for anyone to survive. The conditions were such that escape was nearly impossible. The recovery of bodies has now been completed,” he added, painting a horrific picture of the aftermath.
He confirmed that the process of collecting DNA samples from the families of the passengers has already been completed. “Those living abroad have also been informed. Around 1,000 DNA tests will need to be conducted here in Gujarat, and we have the capacity for it. With the support of the National Forensic Science University, the testing will be expedited,” he assured. “Only after DNA matching will the bodies be handed over to the families.”
Shah also detailed the immediate response from top officials. “The moment I received information about the incident, I immediately contacted the Chief Minister, the Home Minister of Gujarat, and the Civil Aviation Department. The Prime Minister was also called immediately .”
Calling it one of the worst aviation disasters in recent times, Shah said, “Many lives have been lost in this devastating accident, and the entire nation is in shock. My deepest condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the Gujarat government, I also extend sympathies to all those who have died or been injured.”
In closing, Shah reflected on the sheer unpredictability of the tragedy: “This was a tragic accident — and no one can stop it.”