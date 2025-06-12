A tragic accident, nation in shock, says Union Minister Amit Shah on Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a “devastating accident” that has shaken the entire nation. Speaking after a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar, Shah laid out the grim realities of the tragedy and the scale of the response.

“The ill-fated flight was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. So far, only one passenger has been rescued — I have personally met him,” Shah revealed. “The exact number of deceased can only be confirmed after DNA identification is complete.”

Shah said the aircraft had 1.25 lakh litres of fuel onboard at the time of crash.

“Due to the intense heat and high temperature, there was no chance for anyone to survive. The conditions were such that escape was nearly impossible. The recovery of bodies has now been completed,” he added, painting a horrific picture of the aftermath.