Ill-fated Air India flight's pilot had made big promise to dad; first officer Vikrant Massey's cousin

The pilot in command of the ill-fated Air India flight Sumit Sabharwal had pomised his old and ailing father a few days ago that he was going to quit his job and take care of him.

"Sabharwal was a resident of Mumbai, must be 55 or 56 years," , said Captain CS Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association.

"He was single and took care of his elderly father. He has a sister too," Randhawa remembered.

Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot, was a Line Training Captain with more than 8,000 hours of flying experience. He was himself involved in safety checks of flights, Captain Randhawa said.

The Association has around 6,000 members and Sabharwal was one of them.

First officer was actor Vikrant Massey's cousin

On Thursday evening, it emerged that Clive Kunder, the first officer operating on the flight, was 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey's cousin.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today," the actor posted on Instagram.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected," he added.

Air India Delhi CEO’s flight to Paris turns back

Following the Air India crash incident, the airline’s flight AI 143 from Delhi to Paris carrying its CEO Campbell Wilson on board made a turn midair and returned, reveals flight tracking websites. He left for Ahmedabad after the incident.

Wilson was on his way to Paris for participation in the Air Show which is set to commence next week, said a source. He later made a statement.