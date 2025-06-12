Malayali nurse among victims of Ahmedabad plane crash

PATHANAMTHITTA: Ranjitha Gopkumaran Nair (39), a nurse from Pullad, Pathanamthitta, is among the victims of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Her name was confirmed on the 242-passenger list of the ill-fated flight, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick airport. The family later received official confirmation of her death.

At home, her elderly mother Thulasi and two young children--Induchoodan and Ithika, were devastated by the tragic news.

Ranjitha, who had worked as a nurse in Salalah, Oman, and later in the UK, was on the cusp of fulfilling her life's aspirations.

As the tragic news was confirmed by the District Administration around 4:30 p.m., a large number of mourners gathered at her ancestral home in Vadakkekavala, braving the rain to pay their respects.

Ranjitha had been working in the United Kingdom for the past eight months and returned to India recently to finalise formalities for a government job she had secured in Kerala. She had planned to begin her new position and move into her nearly completed house in Pullad by July.

"Ranjitha's visit home was meant to be brief. After completing the paperwork for her government job, she returned to the UK to conclude her formalities. Tragically, her journey back ended in disaster," said Aneesh Varikkannamala, a local Congress leader and close associate of the family.