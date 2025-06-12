Nation

Two cabin crew members from Manipur among victims of Ahmedabad Air India crash

When news broke about the plane crash, relatives and neighbours gathered at the residence of Kongbrailatpam even as the family members were waiting for information about her.
Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthem Singson were members of the cabin crew of the Air India flight.
Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthem Singson were members of the cabin crew of the Air India flight. Photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUWAHATI: Two female cabin crew members from Manipur were onboard the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat on Thursday.

The two were identified as Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a 22-year-old Meitei woman hailing from Thoubal district in the Imphal Valley, and Lamnunthem Singson, a 28-year-old Kuki woman from Kangpokpi district. The fate of both was not known.

When news broke about the plane crash, relatives and neighbours gathered at the residence of Kongbrailatpam even as the family members were waiting for information about her. She last spoke to her family at 9 am on Thursday.

Not much could be known about Lamnunthem except that her family was displaced by the ethnic conflict and is now living in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.

Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthem Singson were members of the cabin crew of the Air India flight.
LIVE | Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad: One miracle survivor, 241 people on board feared dead, says police
Manipur
cabin crew
Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Air India Plane Crash
AI171 plane crash

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com