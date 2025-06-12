Two cabin crew members from Manipur among victims of Ahmedabad Air India crash

GUWAHATI: Two female cabin crew members from Manipur were onboard the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat on Thursday.

The two were identified as Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a 22-year-old Meitei woman hailing from Thoubal district in the Imphal Valley, and Lamnunthem Singson, a 28-year-old Kuki woman from Kangpokpi district. The fate of both was not known.

When news broke about the plane crash, relatives and neighbours gathered at the residence of Kongbrailatpam even as the family members were waiting for information about her. She last spoke to her family at 9 am on Thursday.

Not much could be known about Lamnunthem except that her family was displaced by the ethnic conflict and is now living in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.