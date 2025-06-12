'It pains ever more to know...': Vikrant Massey says co-pilot of fateful Air India flight was his cousin

Actor Vikrant Massey of 12th Fail fame mourned the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, adding that one of them was his cousin.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today," he posted on Instagram.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected," he added.