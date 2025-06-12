Tata Group to provide Rs 1 crore to each victim’s family: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

MUMBAI: The Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each person who lost their life in Thursday’s Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, said Tata Sons and Air India’s chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In a tragic incident, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. The aircraft, bound for London, went down in Meghani Nagar near Ahmedabad.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy,” said the chairman in a statement.

He added that the group will cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, Tata has committed to providing support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson expressed profound grief and said that they will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as they can. “Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved," he stated. While investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, Wilson said that results will take time. “Investigations will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing.”