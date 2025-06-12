Air India may have to pay Rs 1.8 crore to kin of each of the Ahmedabad crash victims

NEW DELHI: The crashing of AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon is set to place a huge financial burden on Air India.

Under the international Montreal Convention, the airline is liable to pay a compensation amounting to 151,880 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) per deceased passenger. This translates to approximately Rs. 1.8 crore at current exchange rates to the next of kin.

The value of SDR is derived from a basket of five international currencies—the US dollar, the euro, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, and the British pound sterling. One SDR is valued at Rs 120.

This compensation must be paid to the families of each passenger, regardless of who was at fault for the crash.

The Tata Group has so far announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to each passenger.

SDRs function like a universal unit of account used by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ensuring that compensation for incidents like injuries, lost baggage, or fatalities is fair and standardized across countries, regardless of national currencies.