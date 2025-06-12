LIVE | Air India flight to London with 242 onboard crashes near Ahmedabad airport; no survivors, says police

Crash shortly after takeoff: A London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.
All 242 people on board dead: All 242 people who were on board the Air India flight have been confirmed dead by the Ahmedabad police.
Flight details: The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It was operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-term captain with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.
Passenger details: Out of the 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals. Out of the passengers, 104 were males and 112 were females. Fourteen children including two infants were among the 230 passengers.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani's name was also in the list of passengers onboard the flight.
Distress call: According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft departed at 13:39 IST and issued a “MAYDAY” call before losing contact. The plane crashed just outside the airport perimeter after reaching an altitude of about 825 feet.
Smoke and wreckage: Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near Forensic Cross Road. Visuals from local crews show extensive wreckage and fire. Firefighters and rescue personnel are on site conducting evacuation and containment.
Official response: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was “shocked and devastated” and is personally monitoring the response. “All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are rushed to the site.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed casualty assessment is underway. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia said multiple tenders were rushed to control the blaze.
Air India statement: The airline said: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025… We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”
Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on X: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171… was involved in a tragic accident… Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families… An emergency centre has been activated.”
Emergency Hotline: Following the incident, Air India issued a dedicated passenger hotline - 1800 5691 444 - to provide information about the crash. Ahmedabad City Police also released an emergency helpline - 079-25620359 - for updates and assistance.
“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” the monarch said in a statement.
The king also paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support “at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”
The U.K. and India have particularly close ties and are leading members of the Commonwealth group of nations, which the king is head of.
AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed shock over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.
He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the crash and identify those responsible.
“The union government should conduct a probe either by a sitting Supreme Court judge or a retired Supreme Court judge to find out the truth on why the incident took place and who is responsible for the tragedy,” he said.
In its first response after the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it is in contact with the airlines and "stands ready" to support them.
"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," Boeing said in a statement.
The London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.
We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected. pic.twitter.com/kYrdKyvl7z— Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik has said that there appears to be no survivors in the Air India plane crash.
“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Associated Press reported Malik as saying.
“As the plane has fallen in a residential area which also had offices, some locals would have also died... Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he added.
Shares of Boeing Co., listed on New York Stock Exchange, fell sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday, June 12, 2025, declining more than 7% amid news of a fatal crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India.
Boeing’s share price was down 7.67%, trading at $197.58 in pre-market deals — a steep drop from Wednesday’s close of $214.00.
The previous worst crash involving a single aircraft in India took place on New Year's Day in 1978 when an Air India flight crashed into the Arabian Sea just off the coast of Bombay less than two minutes after take-off.
All 213 people on board that flight, which was headed to Dubai, died. The aircraft was a Boeing-747 named Emperor Ashoka.
The worst ever crash involving an Air India plane was in 1985 when a flight from Canada to India was blown up over the Atlantic Ocean after a bomb was planted on board by Khalistani terrorists. All 329 people on board were killed.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed operations after shutting down briefly for around three hours following the plane crash.
The airport is now available for flight operations from 4:05 PM onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care, the ministry said.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani's name was in the list of passengers onboard the Air India flight that crashed near the Ahmedabad International Airport on Wednesday.
However, sources close to him told TNIE he was not on board and had taken a different flight.
At least 60 charred bodies have been recovered so far from the crash site, including ten bodies that was recovered from a medical college hostel near which the plane went down.
As many as 242 people, including two pilots and ten crew members were onboard the flight when it crashed, minutes after takeoff.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was "stunned and saddened" by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed at least 60 people.
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.
The London-bound Air India flight that crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday went down near a medical college student's hostel near the Meghaninagar area.
The crash caused a massive fire in the hostel, while the students were having their lunch at the canteen.
At least 10 charred bodies have been recovered from the hostel and canteen in addition to the 50 bodies earlier recovered from the crash site.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that CM Bhupendra Patel has swiftly taken charge, instructing hospitals to be on high alert with all ambulances, including 108, ready to respond.
"Senior officials have been deployed to hospitals and the airport to ensure prompt action and save lives. NDRF and SDRF teams have been rushed to the incident site," he said.
"The PMO is closely monitoring the situation, receiving point-by-point updates & guiding further. Hon'ble Home Minister AmitShah ji is in touch, inquiring about the situation and guiding further actions. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected," the minister said.
The Ahmedabad city police has issued an emergency helpline number for updates and assistance on the Air India crash.
Emergency Number: 079-25620359
The crashed Air India flight was carrying 242 people — 230 adults, 2 infants, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots.
According to reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was initially listed among the passengers, but sources close to him told TNIE he was not on board and had taken a different flight.
The Air India aircraft AI171, which crashed shortly after take off from the Ahmedabad International airport on Wednesday was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.
Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the DGCA said.
Air India has confirmed that its flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The airline also provided passenger details stating that out of the 242 people who were onboard 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 are Portuguese nationals.
Air India also issued a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the crash.