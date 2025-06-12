Intern doctors among dead as plane crashes into medical college hostel in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A catastrophic tragedy struck Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon as an Air India plane, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed directly onto the hostel complex of intern doctors at BJ Medical College, reducing it to rubble and triggering scenes of chaos, death, and devastation.

The aircraft came down with explosive force onto the Atulya residential blocks—Atulya 1, 2, 3, and 4—where 50 to 60 intern and resident doctors were reportedly resting. Eyewitnesses say the building erupted in flames upon impact, tearing through the concrete and instantly killing many inside. Ambulance crews arriving on the scene described horrific sights: bodies mutilated, some intern doctors charred and crushed under concrete debris, others found in pieces.

Residents, in shock, told the media that the aircraft hit the very heart of the doctors' living quarters. “The plane fell directly on the building where young doctors were staying. The entire hostel has turned into a graveyard,” one eyewitness recounted, standing near an ambulance that reached minutes after the crash.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the FAIMA Doctors Association, confirmed that the plane crashed within the BJ Medical College campus, damaging both the MBBS students' hostel and the super-speciality doctors’ residential block. “We have confirmation of injuries to around 50 people. Five bodies are unidentifiable. There is an urgent need for blood donations at the site,” he said.