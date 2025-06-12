Flight captain was very experienced, did safety checks: Pilot association

NEW DELHI: The pilot in command of the ill-fated Air India flight Sumit Sabharwal, was a highly experienced pilot with more than 8,000 hours of flying experience and was himself involved in safety checks of flights, said Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association.

The Association has around 6,000 members and Sabharwal was one of them. “We push a lot for flight safety and he was one of us.” Captain Sabharwal was a Line Training Captain and his job involved carrying out flight checks, he said.

Recalling his personal life, the president said, “Sabharwal was a resident of Mumbai, must be 55 or 56 years, he added. Recalling what he knew about him personally, Randhawa said, “He was single and took care of his elderly father. He has a sister too. “

The co-pilot, Clive Kunder, had 1000-plus hours of flying, he added. “Overall, the crew was very experienced,” he added.

Air India Delhi CEO’s flight to Paris turns back

Following the Air India crash incident, the airline’s flight AI 143 from Delhi to Paris carrying its CEO Campbell Wilson on board made a turn midair and returned, reveals flight tracking websites. He left for Ahmedabad after the incident.

Wilson was on his way to Paris for participation in the Air Show which is set to commence next week, said a source. He later made a statement.