Plane plummets to Earth, a phone call that never came

NEW DELHI: An old and ailing father in Mumbai realises it’s futile to wait for his son to come home and take care of him. The son, Pilot-in-Command Sumit Sabharwal, died in Thursday’s Air India plane crash.

He phoned his dad before the flight to London. “I’ll call you once I reach London.” He barely made it to the perimeter of the airport before the Dreamliner plummeted to Earth.

Three days back, the younger Sabharwal had a heart-to-heart chat with his dad. The conversation must have thrilled the old man, who lived alone after his wife passed away a couple of years ago. Sumit told him that he wanted to stop flying and take care of his father. The son was a bachelor.

Friends and relatives dropped in to see the father all day. “Sabharwal must be 55 or 56 years,” said Captain CS Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots Association, recalling how he took care of his father.

Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot, was a Line Training Captain with more than 8,000 hours of flying experience. He was himself involved in safety checks of flights, Captain Randhawa said.

The Association has around 6,000 members, and Sabharwal was one of them. “We push a lot for flight safety, and he was one of us,” he said. The co-pilot, Clive Kunder, had over 1,000 hours of flying experience, Captain Randhawa said.

On Thursday evening, it emerged that Kunder, the first officer operating on the flight, was 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey’s cousin.