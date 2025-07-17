Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to heavy rains

Online Desk

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday due to heavy rain and a fatal shooting stone incident from both Pahalgam and Baltal route.

Photo | PTI

A woman died after a shooting stone hit her on the Baltal route, while three others were injured in a landslide on Wednesday.

An official said the persistent downpour over the last two days has necessitated urgent repair and restoration work along both routes. 

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has deployed personnel and machinery to restore the tracks and ensure they are safe for pilgrims.

Pilgrims at Panjtarni are being allowed to descend to Baltal under BRO supervision. The yatra may resume Friday, weather permitting.

The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced from both routes on July 8. So far, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine. 

Photo | PTI
