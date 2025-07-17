Nation

Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to heavy rains; restoration work underway

Security personnel stand guard on the Amarnath Yatra route, in Anantnag district, Thursday, July 17, 2025. The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Thursday following a weather advisory warning of heavy rain in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday from both the traditional Pahalgam route in South Kashmir and the Baltal route in Central Kashmir following continuous rainfall in the Valley, officials said.

An official said the persistent downpour over the last two days has necessitated urgent repair and restoration work along both routes. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has deployed personnel and machinery to restore the tracks and ensure they are safe for pilgrims.

“Due to the continuous rains over the last couple of days, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the tracks. Therefore, it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the cave from the two base camps today,” the official said.

However, pilgrims who stayed at the Panjtarni camp overnight are being allowed to descend towards Baltal under the supervision of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said the yatra is expected to resume on Friday, subject to weather conditions.

The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced from both routes on July 8. So far, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

This year, authorities have implemented unprecedented security arrangements for the yatra in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local ponywala.

