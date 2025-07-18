Over 80 schools across Delhi, Bengaluru receive bomb threats

Online Desk

At least 40 Bengaluru schools received bomb threats on Friday, hours after nearly 50 schools in Delhi faced similar alerts.

Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads, dog units, and fire services, swiftly launched evacuation operations at the affected schools.

The threats sparked fear among students, parents, and staff, while authorities rushed to respond, marking fourth such incidents in a week.

The bomb threat mail titled 'Bombs inside the school' from 333@atomicmail.io. claimed that TNT had been hidden across the schools. 

These threats, which were later declared as hoaxes, were sent from encrypted networks and VPNs, making it harder to track.

