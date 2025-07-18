Over 20 Delhi schools receive bomb threats

Panic gripped several schools across the national capital on Friday after they received bomb threats, prompting immediate evacuations and large-scale security responses.

According to officials, multiple schools in Delhi were targeted, marking the fourth such incident this week. The threats sparked fear among students, parents, and staff, while authorities rushed to respond.

Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads, dog units, and fire services, swiftly launched search and evacuation operations at the affected schools.

Taking to X, former Delhi education minister Atishi said that over 20 schools had received bomb threats and criticized the BJP for failing to ensure the safety of children.

“More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents, and teachers would be going through," she said in a post on X.

"BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!"