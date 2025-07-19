Mohanlal embraces feminine energy in viral jewellery ad, draws praise and criticism

Online Desk

In a newly released jewellery advertisement, Mohanlal delivers a scene-stealing performance—without a single line of dialogue. 

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

The internet is abuzz with admiration for the ad, which hinges entirely on his expressive eyes, fluid gestures, and magnetic screen presence.

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

The 110-second commercial, directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, marks a reunion for the duo who had previously shared screen space in Thudarum.

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

In the climactic moment, the veteran actor is seen wearing the ornament himself, striking feminine poses with unmatched elegance.

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

The ad has drawn both praise and some criticism, but most agree on one thing: Mohanlal’s effortless portrayal of a softer side.

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

The newly released commercial is testament to his unparalleled range, especially for someone long known for his masculine on-screen roles.

Screengrab | YouTube -Vinsmera Jewels

