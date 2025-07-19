Mohanlal embraces feminine energy in viral jewellery ad, draws praise and criticism

In a newly released jewellery advertisement, Mohanlal delivers a scene-stealing performance—without a single line of dialogue. .The internet is abuzz with admiration for the ad, which hinges entirely on his expressive eyes, fluid gestures, and magnetic screen presence..The 110-second commercial, directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, marks a reunion for the duo who had previously shared screen space in Thudarum..In the climactic moment, the veteran actor is seen wearing the ornament himself, striking feminine poses with unmatched elegance..The ad has drawn both praise and some criticism, but most agree on one thing: Mohanlal’s effortless portrayal of a softer side..The newly released commercial is testament to his unparalleled range, especially for someone long known for his masculine on-screen roles..In 'Mamangam' movie, Mammootty’s character appears dressed in female attire and performs a dance..Mohanlal embraces femininity in viral jewellery ad, draws plenty of praise and some criticism.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest