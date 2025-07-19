Mohanlal embraces femininity in viral jewellery ad, draws plenty of praise and some criticism

Mohanlal has once again proven why he's hailed as one of Indian cinema’s greatest. In a newly released jewellery advertisement, the actor delivers a scene-stealing performance—without a single line of dialogue. The internet is abuzz with admiration for the ad, which hinges entirely on his expressive eyes, fluid gestures, and magnetic screen presence.

The 110-second commercial, directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, marks a reunion for the duo who had previously shared screen space in Thudarum. The ad opens with Mohanlal stepping out of a car and being welcomed by Prakash on set. “We’ve shot this in fashion photography style,” he says, introducing the actor to model Shivani.

What begins as a typical behind-the-scenes shoot soon takes an unexpected, playful turn. As Mohanlal’s attention is drawn to the diamond jewellery adorning Shivani, the narrative subtly shifts. Moments later, Shivani exits the frame with Prakash—and the jewellery vanishes. Panic ensues among the crew, only for Mohanlal to reappear in his vanity van, rewriting the scene in his own signature style.