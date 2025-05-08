Prakash Varma Interview: I'll pursue roles that scare or challenge me

Known for masterminding iconic campaigns like the You and I, in this Beautiful World for Hutch and the legendary ZooZoo for Vodafone, ad guru Prakash Varma stunned audiences with his maiden acting gig in the recently released film Thudarum—and what an entry it turned out to be! Playing one of the most detestable antagonists in recent Malayalam cinema, Prakash’s portrayal of George Mathan, a seemingly friendly senior police officer with a hidden sinister side, in this emotionally charged thriller sent chills down spines.

Right from the first show of Thudarum, people wanted to know more about this actor. While he enjoyed donning the cloak of anonymity despite his towering stature as an ad filmmaker, Thudarum has changed that status quo. His face is everywhere, and with good reason.

As the Mohanlal-starrer continues to run to packed houses, we caught up with him to chat about his leap into acting, the art of storytelling, working alongside his childhood inspirations, and more.

Excerpts: