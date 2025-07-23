Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; sparks political buzz over successor

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, stating that the decision was made to focus on his health and follow medical advice..Dhankhar courted controversy during his tenure, with the opposition once submitting a notice of removal against him, alleging "partisan conduct" as Rajya Sabha chairman..In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said his departure was necessary to "prioritise health care" amid ongoing health concerns..Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hinted at “far deeper reasons” behind the move, while MP Gaurav Gogoi asked if the Centre had prior knowledge of Dhankhar’s resignation..Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the process to elect the next Vice President following Dhankhar's resignation..With the election process underway, political circles are abuzz with speculation. The coming weeks are likely to witness intense lobbying and candidate manoeuvres..Read more.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest