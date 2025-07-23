ECI begins preparations to hold vice presidential poll after Dhankhar's exit

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday initiated the process to elect the next Vice President of India following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a Gazette Notification dated 22 July 2025, formally notified Dhankhar’s resignation, paving the way for the electoral process to fill the constitutional vacancy, the ECI said in an official statement.
“In accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the ECI is mandated to conduct elections to the office of the Vice President. These elections are governed by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974,” ECI said.
It announced that preparatory work for the election is already underway, and a formal schedule for the election “will be announced soon after the completion of pre-election activities.”
The poll panel said that key preparatory steps initiated include the compilation of the Electoral College comprising both elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the finalisation of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, and the preparation and distribution of detailed background material on all previous vice-presidential elections.
In a surprise move, Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president on Monday, citing health reasons. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.
Various theories have emerged regarding the reasons behind Dhankhar’s resignation, with many citing alleged differences between him and the government over the proposed motion to remove two justices.
While the exact reasons for Dhankhar’s decision remain unclear, several names are already doing the rounds as potential candidates for the vice presidential election.
Speaking to TNIE, Several NDA MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the ruling alliance is leaning toward a nominee from the backward communities.
Among the names doing the rounds, Ram Nath Thakur — currently Minister of State for Agriculture and son of former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur — is being seen as a frontrunner.
Before his surprise resignation, Dhankhar made an "unscheduled visit" to the Rashtrapati Bhavan late on Monday evening, official sources said.
Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said.
"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying, "Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."
Meanwhile, the Congress sought an explanation from the government after Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly, citing health reasons. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said there were “far deeper reasons” behind the move, while the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, asked the Centre to clarify if it had prior knowledge of the resignation.
Several other Opposition leaders also expressed surprise and scepticism over the abrupt move, with some suggesting there may be more to the decision than meets the eye.