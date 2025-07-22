Veep successor watch: Political buzz grows after Dhankhar’s resignation

Among the frontrunners are JD(U)’s Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State in the NDA Cabinet at the Centre and son of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. The name of JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member who has served as Deputy Chair since 2018 has also been discussed.

With Bihar heading to elections later this year, the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—whose party JD(U) is part of the NDA governments at both the state and the Centre—has also resurfaced, as he has long been speculated as a possible contender.

Other names being floated include Bihar Governor Mohammad Arif Khan, former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, a prominent BJP leader and one of the party’s senior women faces.

Another high-profile name doing the rounds is Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and the outgoing BJP national president.

Meanwhile, sources have indicated that the government will take its time to conduct the Vice Presidential election, as the mandate allows up to 60 days to confirm the appointment. However, the process could be expedited depending on the government’s considerations.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, with his tenure originally set to run until 2027. He was also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying, "Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Meanwhile, the Congress sought an explanation from the government after Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly the previous night, citing health reasons. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said there were “far deeper reasons” behind the move, while the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, asked the Centre to clarify if it had prior knowledge of the resignation.

Several other Opposition leaders also expressed surprise and scepticism over the abrupt move, with some suggesting there may be more to the decision than meets the eye.