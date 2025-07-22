President accepts Vice President Dhankhar’s resignation; MHA issues notification

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday informed that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation had been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu, with the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing a notification stating that the resignation takes effect immediately.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour at 12 noon, BJP member Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members of the notification. The announcement came just before the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned until 2:00 pm.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced.

The Vice President of India is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Tuesday’s proceedings were chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh following Dhankhar’s resignation.

On Monday, Vice President Dhankhar announced his resignation on health grounds. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," his resignation letter read.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, with his tenure originally set to run until 2027. He was also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying, "Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Meanwhile, the Congress sought an explanation from the government after Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly the previous night, citing health reasons. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said there were “far deeper reasons” behind the move, while the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, asked the Centre to clarify if it had prior knowledge of the resignation.

Several other Opposition leaders also expressed surprise and scepticism over the abrupt move, with some suggesting there may be more to the decision than meets the eye.