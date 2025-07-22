Opposition expresses shock over V-P Dhankhar's resignation, seeks answers from PM Modi, Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons, several opposition leaders on Tuesday expressed surprise and scepticism over the abrupt move, with some suggesting there may be more to the decision than meets the eye.

Dhankhar, 74, tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening, stepping down with immediate effect. His five-year term was scheduled to end in August 2027. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, adding to the buzz around its timing.