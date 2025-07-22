Opposition expresses shock over V-P Dhankhar's resignation, seeks answers from PM Modi, Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons, several opposition leaders on Tuesday expressed surprise and scepticism over the abrupt move, with some suggesting there may be more to the decision than meets the eye.
Dhankhar, 74, tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening, stepping down with immediate effect. His five-year term was scheduled to end in August 2027. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, adding to the buzz around its timing.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar questioned the official explanation, stating, “Only two persons — Narendra Modi and Amit Shah — can explain this. One thing is certain: he has not resigned due to health reasons.”
“He was very active in running the House. There could be several other reasons behind this decision,” he added.
Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav was more cautious in his response, saying, “What can I say? He has resigned due to some health reasons. I can’t read between the lines.”
Another SP MP, Awadhesh Prasad, said he was shocked by the sudden development. “We came to know late at night that he had resigned. He was in the House just yesterday,” Prasad said. “I pray for his good health. Dhankhar was a courageous defender of the Constitution.”
Dhankhar assumed office as Vice President in August 2022. His unexpected resignation has sparked speculation in political circles, even as official communication maintains that it was prompted by health concerns.